Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

1536 44TH STREET NW

1536 44th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1536 44th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A totally renovated 4-level end-unit row house is now available for rent. This sun-filled home provides comfortable living space throughout. The main level features a large living room with fireplace, open kitchen/dining room with island and high-end appliances, sunroom and garden access. The second level has the master bedroom with en-suite bath, a full bath, and 2 guest bedrooms connected by a shared sunroom. The top level features a 4th bedroom, full bath, and a very unique 5th bedroom or study with cathedral ceilings. The lower level is fully finished as a family room with beverage center, storage room, and a powder room. Strong income and credit requirement apply. Minimum income is $234,000 using no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Minimum credit score is 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 44TH STREET NW have any available units?
1536 44TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1536 44TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1536 44TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 44TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1536 44TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1536 44TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1536 44TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1536 44TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 44TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 44TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1536 44TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1536 44TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1536 44TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 44TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 44TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 44TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 44TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
