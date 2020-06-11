1536 44TH STREET NW

Amenities

A totally renovated 4-level end-unit row house is now available for rent. This sun-filled home provides comfortable living space throughout. The main level features a large living room with fireplace, open kitchen/dining room with island and high-end appliances, sunroom and garden access. The second level has the master bedroom with en-suite bath, a full bath, and 2 guest bedrooms connected by a shared sunroom. The top level features a 4th bedroom, full bath, and a very unique 5th bedroom or study with cathedral ceilings. The lower level is fully finished as a family room with beverage center, storage room, and a powder room. Strong income and credit requirement apply. Minimum income is $234,000 using no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Minimum credit score is 700.