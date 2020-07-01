All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1535 6th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1535 6th St NW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1535 6th St NW

1535 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1535 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rowhome available for rent! 3 blocks from Downtown Washington, D.C. Short walking distance from food stores (Trader Joe's, Giant, Whole Foods, Safeway, etc.) Two blocks from the subway, restaurants, coffee shops, and other local stores. Tenant pays the utilities which include water, gas, and electricity.

Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom
- Hardwoods throughout
- Private backyard
- Lawn maintenance included
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Two living spaces
- Small Pets welcome with deposit
- On-street parking
- One year lease option
- Available now!

(RLNE5653240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 6th St NW have any available units?
1535 6th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 6th St NW have?
Some of 1535 6th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 6th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1535 6th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 6th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 6th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1535 6th St NW offer parking?
No, 1535 6th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1535 6th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 6th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 6th St NW have a pool?
No, 1535 6th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1535 6th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1535 6th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 6th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 6th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University