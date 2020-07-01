1535 6th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rowhome available for rent! 3 blocks from Downtown Washington, D.C. Short walking distance from food stores (Trader Joe's, Giant, Whole Foods, Safeway, etc.) Two blocks from the subway, restaurants, coffee shops, and other local stores. Tenant pays the utilities which include water, gas, and electricity.



Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom

- Hardwoods throughout

- Private backyard

- Lawn maintenance included

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Two living spaces

- Small Pets welcome with deposit

- On-street parking

- One year lease option

- Available now!



(RLNE5653240)