1533 C St SE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

1533 C St SE

1533 C Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1533 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Renovated 2BR, 1 Bath Row House - Recently Renovated Row House with yard and Charm

-2 bdrm, 1 bath row house
-fenced rear yard
-hardwood floors on main level
-hardwood floors in bedrooms
-washer and dryer in unit
-renovated kitchen with ceramic tile
-upgraded stainless steel appliances
-freshly painted
-fireplace
-exposed brick
-tenant responsible for water, gas and electric
-street parking only

Professionally Managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2618492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 C St SE have any available units?
1533 C St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 C St SE have?
Some of 1533 C St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 C St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1533 C St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 C St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1533 C St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1533 C St SE offer parking?
No, 1533 C St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1533 C St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 C St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 C St SE have a pool?
No, 1533 C St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1533 C St SE have accessible units?
No, 1533 C St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 C St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 C St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

