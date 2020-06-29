1533 C St SE

Amenities
Beautiful Renovated 2BR, 1 Bath Row House - Recently Renovated Row House with yard and Charm
-2 bdrm, 1 bath row house
-fenced rear yard
-hardwood floors on main level
-hardwood floors in bedrooms
-washer and dryer in unit
-renovated kitchen with ceramic tile
-upgraded stainless steel appliances
-freshly painted
-fireplace
-exposed brick
-tenant responsible for water, gas and electric
-street parking only
Professionally Managed by:
Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2618492)