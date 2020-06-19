1524 18TH NW

Amenities

***See floor plan in photos. Unique layout with entry to home into the bedroom then living area / kitchen / bathroom on lower level in basement*** Newly renovated boutique development of 7 residences with an unrivaled Dupont Circle location. Features include Calcutta Paris quartz, Bertazzoni appliances w/gas cooking, white cabinets, baths w/ gray quartz / marble, Waterworks & Kohler fixtures. Whole home audio, A/V bldg entry & alarm system, efficient LED lighting throughout, in-unit W/D, Nest t-stat, USB outlets & superior soundproofing between units. Garage parking options available nearby. Option for 6 month lease for a premium. 12+ month leases preferred. Available January 1st, 2020.