Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

1524 18TH NW

1524 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1524 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
***See floor plan in photos. Unique layout with entry to home into the bedroom then living area / kitchen / bathroom on lower level in basement*** Newly renovated boutique development of 7 residences with an unrivaled Dupont Circle location. Features include Calcutta Paris quartz, Bertazzoni appliances w/gas cooking, white cabinets, baths w/ gray quartz / marble, Waterworks & Kohler fixtures. Whole home audio, A/V bldg entry & alarm system, efficient LED lighting throughout, in-unit W/D, Nest t-stat, USB outlets & superior soundproofing between units. Garage parking options available nearby. Option for 6 month lease for a premium. 12+ month leases preferred. Available January 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 18TH NW have any available units?
1524 18TH NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1524 18TH NW currently offering any rent specials?
1524 18TH NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 18TH NW pet-friendly?
No, 1524 18TH NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1524 18TH NW offer parking?
Yes, 1524 18TH NW offers parking.
Does 1524 18TH NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 18TH NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 18TH NW have a pool?
No, 1524 18TH NW does not have a pool.
Does 1524 18TH NW have accessible units?
No, 1524 18TH NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 18TH NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 18TH NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 18TH NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 18TH NW does not have units with air conditioning.

