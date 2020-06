Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range Property Amenities pet friendly

1523 Park Rd NW 202 Available 07/01/20 Park Road Perfection - Wow! You need to see this wonderful one bedroom apartment on Park Rd where Columbia Heights and Mt. Pleasant meet.



This charming unit is very well cared for and has been improved with new flooring and new HVAC by its current owner. It features high ceilings, a lovely kitchen with chic appliances and a gas range, a relaxing living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings throughout and a welcoming bedroom and chic bathroom.



This wonderful apartment is within a small building that is big enough to offer privacy but small enough to feel a sense of community.



This great location coupled with the apartment's high quality and solid construction make it very attractive for anyone looking to find a home at the intersection of city vibrancy and quiet charm.



Please contact us today via our website or through email to arrange you're showing.



Dogs ok (Raven the dog not included).



No smoking.



No Cats Allowed



