Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful home in the perfect location. Large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located conveniently at the corner of 16th ST NW and Whittier ST with tons of charm right across the street from Rock Creek Park. Features include an updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and two fireplaces. This home also has a large basement which offers plenty of storage and a gorgeous rear porch perfect for relaxation or entertainment. Do yourself a favor and stop by for a tour.