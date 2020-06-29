Rent Calculator
1517 C STREET SE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1517 C STREET SE
1517 C Street SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1517 C Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming & Updated Town home here .. In Very good condition .. Lots of upgrades & Has Great Private Off Street Garage Door Type Drive way Entry.. Owner request Good Credit.. 650 + Please..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 C STREET SE have any available units?
1517 C STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1517 C STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1517 C STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 C STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1517 C STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1517 C STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1517 C STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1517 C STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 C STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 C STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1517 C STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1517 C STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1517 C STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 C STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 C STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 C STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 C STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
