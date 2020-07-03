1516 K STREET SE

Amenities

This inviting, one bedroom, one bathroom unit in The McCoy is practically new and boasts tasteful, high end finishes throughout.~ The custom, eat-in kitchen is appointed with ample cabinet space, stainless steel, Kitchen-Aid appliances and island seating.~ An open living and dining space with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, in-unit Whirlpool washer/dryer and Nest thermostat accommodates comfortable, modern living.~ A large bedroom offers exposed brick and a dual closet with adjustable shelving~system. This low-fee, pet friendly building also offers its residences a large rooftop with impressive views. Walking distance to Potomac Ave. Metro~(0.2 mi) and Harris Teeter.~ Blocks to Eastern Market and Barracks Row, with easy access to highways and commuter routes. Walk Score 84, Transit Score 81, Bike Score 76.~The square footage is incorrect in the tax records. The actual square footage is 694 square feet, per building spec.