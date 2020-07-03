All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1516 K STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1516 K STREET SE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

1516 K STREET SE

1516 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1516 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This inviting, one bedroom, one bathroom unit in The McCoy is practically new and boasts tasteful, high end finishes throughout.~ The custom, eat-in kitchen is appointed with ample cabinet space, stainless steel, Kitchen-Aid appliances and island seating.~ An open living and dining space with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, in-unit Whirlpool washer/dryer and Nest thermostat accommodates comfortable, modern living.~ A large bedroom offers exposed brick and a dual closet with adjustable shelving~system. This low-fee, pet friendly building also offers its residences a large rooftop with impressive views. Walking distance to Potomac Ave. Metro~(0.2 mi) and Harris Teeter.~ Blocks to Eastern Market and Barracks Row, with easy access to highways and commuter routes. Walk Score 84, Transit Score 81, Bike Score 76.~The square footage is incorrect in the tax records. The actual square footage is 694 square feet, per building spec.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 K STREET SE have any available units?
1516 K STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 K STREET SE have?
Some of 1516 K STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 K STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1516 K STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 K STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 K STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 1516 K STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1516 K STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1516 K STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 K STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 K STREET SE have a pool?
Yes, 1516 K STREET SE has a pool.
Does 1516 K STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1516 K STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 K STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 K STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University