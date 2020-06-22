All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1515 O St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1515 O St Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1515 O St Nw

1515 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1515 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
valet service
Nestled in Washingtons sought-after Dupont Circle neighborhood, The Gatsby is a classy new address for the discerning urbanite. The fifty-two exclusive one and two bedroom residences are ideally located at the corner of 15th and O Streets, NW, just blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line). The Gatsby is a short walk from the Whole Foods Market and Washingtons finest dining and shopping, theaters, art galleries and museums.

Contact The Gatsby leasing office or by Email for more information or to schedule a showing.

Design Features:
Soaring 10-Foot Ceilings
Stately 7-Foot Windows
Gas Fireplaces with Marble Hearths & Wood Mantels
Maple Hardwood Floors
Berber Carpet in the Bedrooms

Kitchen Features:
Granite Countertops
Custom Maple Cabinetry
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Built-in Microwave

Bathroom Features:
Marble Floor and Bath Surround
Marble Vanity with Pedestal Sink
Designer Faucets and Accessories
Custom Linen and Medicine Cabinets

Green Features:
Individually Controlled Heating and Cooling
Wooden Windows with Thermopane Insulated Glass
Thermal/Acoustical Insulation in Walls and Ceilings

Other Features:
Garage and Surface Parking Available
Pre-Wired for Cable Television, Multiple Telephone Lines and High Speed Internet Access

Safety Features:
Keyless Entry to Building
Building Common Area Security Cameras
Digital Security Alarms with Motion Detectors in Each Unit

Service Features:
24-Hour Front Desk
Elegant Lobby with Morning Coffee Bar
Complimentary Washington Post
Valet Laundry and Dry Cleaning Available
Housekeeping Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 O St Nw have any available units?
1515 O St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 O St Nw have?
Some of 1515 O St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 O St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1515 O St Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 O St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1515 O St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1515 O St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1515 O St Nw does offer parking.
Does 1515 O St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 O St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 O St Nw have a pool?
No, 1515 O St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1515 O St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1515 O St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 O St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 O St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University