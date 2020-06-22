1515 O St Nw

Amenities

Nestled in Washingtons sought-after Dupont Circle neighborhood, The Gatsby is a classy new address for the discerning urbanite. The fifty-two exclusive one and two bedroom residences are ideally located at the corner of 15th and O Streets, NW, just blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line). The Gatsby is a short walk from the Whole Foods Market and Washingtons finest dining and shopping, theaters, art galleries and museums.



Contact The Gatsby leasing office or by Email for more information or to schedule a showing.



Design Features:

Soaring 10-Foot Ceilings

Stately 7-Foot Windows

Gas Fireplaces with Marble Hearths & Wood Mantels

Maple Hardwood Floors

Berber Carpet in the Bedrooms



Kitchen Features:

Granite Countertops

Custom Maple Cabinetry

Stainless Steel Appliances

Full Size Washer/Dryer

Built-in Microwave



Bathroom Features:

Marble Floor and Bath Surround

Marble Vanity with Pedestal Sink

Designer Faucets and Accessories

Custom Linen and Medicine Cabinets



Green Features:

Individually Controlled Heating and Cooling

Wooden Windows with Thermopane Insulated Glass

Thermal/Acoustical Insulation in Walls and Ceilings



Other Features:

Garage and Surface Parking Available

Pre-Wired for Cable Television, Multiple Telephone Lines and High Speed Internet Access



Safety Features:

Keyless Entry to Building

Building Common Area Security Cameras

Digital Security Alarms with Motion Detectors in Each Unit



Service Features:

24-Hour Front Desk

Elegant Lobby with Morning Coffee Bar

Complimentary Washington Post

Valet Laundry and Dry Cleaning Available

Housekeeping Available