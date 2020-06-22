1515 O St Nw

Amenities
Nestled in Washingtons sought-after Dupont Circle neighborhood, The Gatsby is a classy new address for the discerning urbanite. The fifty-two exclusive one and two bedroom residences are ideally located at the corner of 15th and O Streets, NW, just blocks from the Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line). The Gatsby is a short walk from the Whole Foods Market and Washingtons finest dining and shopping, theaters, art galleries and museums.
Contact The Gatsby leasing office or by Email for more information or to schedule a showing.
Design Features:
Soaring 10-Foot Ceilings
Stately 7-Foot Windows
Gas Fireplaces with Marble Hearths & Wood Mantels
Maple Hardwood Floors
Berber Carpet in the Bedrooms
Kitchen Features:
Granite Countertops
Custom Maple Cabinetry
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Built-in Microwave
Bathroom Features:
Marble Floor and Bath Surround
Marble Vanity with Pedestal Sink
Designer Faucets and Accessories
Custom Linen and Medicine Cabinets
Green Features:
Individually Controlled Heating and Cooling
Wooden Windows with Thermopane Insulated Glass
Thermal/Acoustical Insulation in Walls and Ceilings
Other Features:
Garage and Surface Parking Available
Pre-Wired for Cable Television, Multiple Telephone Lines and High Speed Internet Access
Safety Features:
Keyless Entry to Building
Building Common Area Security Cameras
Digital Security Alarms with Motion Detectors in Each Unit
Service Features:
24-Hour Front Desk
Elegant Lobby with Morning Coffee Bar
Complimentary Washington Post
Valet Laundry and Dry Cleaning Available
Housekeeping Available