1512 Wisconsin Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent in the heart of Georgetown! Contemporary meets old world charm.



BRAND NEW top floor townhouse apartment with lots of light and fully renovated. Open kitchen/living room concept, marble counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in shower, front loading washer/dryer, large closets with organizers, skylight, oak floors, exposed brick wall, high ceilings, ceiling fans, wall AC, private separate entrance. Pets OK. Part time parking from 6pm to 10am behind the building. Located above retail shop, beautiful views of P st.



$2600/month. 12-24 month lease available April 1st. Please write if you are interested in viewing!