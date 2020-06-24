All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1512 Wisconsin Ave.

1512 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent in the heart of Georgetown! Contemporary meets old world charm.

BRAND NEW top floor townhouse apartment with lots of light and fully renovated. Open kitchen/living room concept, marble counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in shower, front loading washer/dryer, large closets with organizers, skylight, oak floors, exposed brick wall, high ceilings, ceiling fans, wall AC, private separate entrance. Pets OK. Part time parking from 6pm to 10am behind the building. Located above retail shop, beautiful views of P st.

$2600/month. 12-24 month lease available April 1st. Please write if you are interested in viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Wisconsin Ave. have any available units?
1512 Wisconsin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Wisconsin Ave. have?
Some of 1512 Wisconsin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Wisconsin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Wisconsin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Wisconsin Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Wisconsin Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Wisconsin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Wisconsin Ave. offers parking.
Does 1512 Wisconsin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Wisconsin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Wisconsin Ave. have a pool?
No, 1512 Wisconsin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Wisconsin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1512 Wisconsin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Wisconsin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Wisconsin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
