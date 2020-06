Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Furnished Unit- All New and Ready for Occupancy. Bright end unit with all the bells and whistles. W/D, D/W, Microwave, Coffee & everything you'll need to move right in and be very comfortable. Close to downtown DC & nearby suburbs via Metro, Bus, Car or Ride Share. Nearby Rests, Shops & Bars.