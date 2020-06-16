1510 Q St NW Apt 4

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym coffee bar concierge

Featured 3 Bed 3 BA Apartment // Modern Finishes, 14th St Location - This 2 floor 3 bedroom 3 bath featured apartment is the largest in a 4-family row home located in a residential historic district just steps from the hot spots of 14th Street! Make no mistake; this landmark home has plenty of modern fixtures including:



- Dimmable LED Lighting

- Quartz Countertops

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- High Ceilings

- Open Floor Plan

- In Unit Laundry



Nearby:

- Metro: U Street/Cardozo station (Green Line) is 2 1/2 blocks away, while Dupont Circle (Red Line) is a 10-minute walk along historic homes

- Plenty of grocery stores to choose from, all under a mile away: Glens Garden Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, Union Kitchen Grocery, Streets Market & Cafe, Giant, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Hana Japanese Market

- All the best restaurants within a few blocks including: Le Diplomate, Doi Moi, El Centro, Teds Bulletin, Tico DC, Amsterdam Falafelshop, Jenis Ice Cream

- Coffee: The Wyndown Coffee Bar, Birds Eye Coffee Bar and Eatery. Peregrine Espresso, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Peets Coffee

- Recreation and Fitness: Steps within Meridian Hill Park, Rock Creek Park, Soul Cycle, Vida Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness

- Entertainment: The Black Cat, Cork Wine Bar, and Market



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4706069)