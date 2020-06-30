1507 R ST NW #APARTMENT

Amenities

Bright sunny English basement with exposed brick walls and beams, perfect dining area with built-in shelving and desk/work area. Could easily be used as a serving area for entertaining. A generous kitchen space with a dw and a built-in microwave/refrigerator. Washer/dryer also included.Comfortable bedroom with a decorative brick fireplace exiting out to a small brick patio. Updated bathroom with a tub/shower and vanity for extra storage. Charming floors throughout the home. Close to everything Logan Circle has to offer, award winning restaurants, stylish boutiques, health clubs all in a charming walk-able setting.excellent condition with exposed beams,glass with a great rustic vibe.FURNISHED at this price!