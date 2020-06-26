1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included

NEW PRICE!!

Situated on a quiet street between 16th St and 14th St NW is this spacious 1 bedroom 2 bath with it's own private entrance!! The apartment is located in the 16th St Heights neighborhood of DC. There are two bus stops one block away which take you to either the Columbia Heights metro or Silver Spring Metro stops!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- One bedroom

- Two baths

- Shared laundry with landlord

- Private entrance

- Concrete floors

- Spacious bedroom with en-suite

- Two closets in the bedroom

- Recessed lights

- Large storage area in living room

- 5 closets/storage areas total in apartment home!

- Gas cooking

- Second full bath

- No AC BUT landlord has portable one which can be provided

- Small pets ok with $200 Fee

- Easy street parking

- ALL utilities included!



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Cats Allowed



