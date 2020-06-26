All apartments in Washington
1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B

1507 Gallatin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Gallatin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!!
Situated on a quiet street between 16th St and 14th St NW is this spacious 1 bedroom 2 bath with it's own private entrance!! The apartment is located in the 16th St Heights neighborhood of DC. There are two bus stops one block away which take you to either the Columbia Heights metro or Silver Spring Metro stops!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- One bedroom
- Two baths
- Shared laundry with landlord
- Private entrance
- Concrete floors
- Spacious bedroom with en-suite
- Two closets in the bedroom
- Recessed lights
- Large storage area in living room
- 5 closets/storage areas total in apartment home!
- Gas cooking
- Second full bath
- No AC BUT landlord has portable one which can be provided
- Small pets ok with $200 Fee
- Easy street parking
- ALL utilities included!

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5432505)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B have any available units?
1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 Gallatin St NW Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
