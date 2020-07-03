1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

New to our inventory! Luxurious and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom fully furnished apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Large closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full washer and dryer. Lots of floor to ceiling windows, recessed lighting and stylish bathroom with innovative fixtures. Close to two Metro stations and the DC Convention Center!



Features:

Unit Accommodates: 3

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking:

View:

Non-smoking

Maid service: Yes

Hardwood Floors: Yes

Lots of Light: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

High speed internet

Washer/dryer:In Unit

Near Metro