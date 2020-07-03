All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217

1505 9th Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

1505 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
New to our inventory! Luxurious and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom fully furnished apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Large closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full washer and dryer. Lots of floor to ceiling windows, recessed lighting and stylish bathroom with innovative fixtures. Close to two Metro stations and the DC Convention Center!

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking:
View:
Non-smoking
Maid service: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Lots of Light: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Near Metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 have any available units?
1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 have?
Some of 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 pet-friendly?
No, 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 offers parking.
Does 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 have a pool?
No, 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 have accessible units?
No, 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217 has units with dishwashers.

