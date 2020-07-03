1505 9th St Nw Unit: 217

Amenities
New to our inventory! Luxurious and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom fully furnished apartment. Hardwood floors throughout. Large closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full washer and dryer. Lots of floor to ceiling windows, recessed lighting and stylish bathroom with innovative fixtures. Close to two Metro stations and the DC Convention Center!
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen
Non-smoking
Maid service: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Lots of Light: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:In Unit
Near Metro