Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1504 P St NW Unit C Available 02/26/20 Bright + Charming Logan Circle One Bedroom! - Walk into this unit to find a unique, 600 square foot space complete with wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. With high ceilings, exposed brick, and original hardwood throughout, this space feels both charming and updated!



The galley kitchen has everything, wood cabinets, open shelving, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. The living room with built-in shelves creates the perfect display for your personal library, with space off to the side for your dining room table. The bay window is a gorgeous feature that warms up the whole space! The large bedroom is also bright and versatile. This unit is rounded out with a high-end bathroom, and a convenient washer/dryer in the unit.



Located between two of DC's most coveted neighborhoods, you'll have options galore situated between Logan and Dupont Circle. Steps from your front door you'll find grocery options like Whole Foods and Trader Joes. Head to grab coffee at Slipstream or bottomless brunch at El Centro. The dinner and drink options are endless - ChurchKey, Barcelona, and Ghibellina to name a few! Located just one block from circulator stop and a 10-12 minute walk from Dupont Circle (Red), U Street (Yellow/Green) and McPherson Square (Orange/Blue/Silver) metro stations make commuting a breeze!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electricity. Pets welcome on a case by case basis.



(RLNE5507123)