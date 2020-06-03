All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1503 Howard Rd

1503 Howard Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Howard Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and view your new home today!

This home will not last long. This South East home has been updated and well cared for. The home features 3 beds and 2.5 baths, with fresh paint and nice warm hardwood floors. The first floor has a spacious living room and a naturally bright dining room, perfect for entertaining guest. The kitchen features a gas range.

The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with the master including a walk in closet. The master bath has a tub/shower combo. The finished basement has laundry, a family room and access to the garage.

The neighborhood offers great access to all areas of the city. Within a mile, you have great conveniences, such as the KIPP DC Douglas Campus, less than a mile to metro, and multiple restaurants all within walking distances.

Parking: 1 Garage Parking and 1-2 driveway
Tenants Pay All Utilities: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Cable-ready, Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage, Disposal, Dishwasher

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1503-howard-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Howard Rd have any available units?
1503 Howard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Howard Rd have?
Some of 1503 Howard Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Howard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Howard Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Howard Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Howard Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Howard Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Howard Rd does offer parking.
Does 1503 Howard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 Howard Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Howard Rd have a pool?
No, 1503 Howard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Howard Rd have accessible units?
No, 1503 Howard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Howard Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Howard Rd has units with dishwashers.
