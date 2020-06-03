1503 Howard Rd

Amenities
Come and view your new home today!
This home will not last long. This South East home has been updated and well cared for. The home features 3 beds and 2.5 baths, with fresh paint and nice warm hardwood floors. The first floor has a spacious living room and a naturally bright dining room, perfect for entertaining guest. The kitchen features a gas range.
The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with the master including a walk in closet. The master bath has a tub/shower combo. The finished basement has laundry, a family room and access to the garage.
The neighborhood offers great access to all areas of the city. Within a mile, you have great conveniences, such as the KIPP DC Douglas Campus, less than a mile to metro, and multiple restaurants all within walking distances.
Parking: 1 Garage Parking and 1-2 driveway
Tenants Pay All Utilities: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case
Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com
Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.
Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Cable-ready, Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage, Disposal, Dishwasher
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1503-howard-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.