1503 Howard Rd

This home will not last long. This South East home has been updated and well cared for. The home features 3 beds and 2.5 baths, with fresh paint and nice warm hardwood floors. The first floor has a spacious living room and a naturally bright dining room, perfect for entertaining guest. The kitchen features a gas range.



The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with the master including a walk in closet. The master bath has a tub/shower combo. The finished basement has laundry, a family room and access to the garage.



The neighborhood offers great access to all areas of the city. Within a mile, you have great conveniences, such as the KIPP DC Douglas Campus, less than a mile to metro, and multiple restaurants all within walking distances.



Parking: 1 Garage Parking and 1-2 driveway

Tenants Pay All Utilities: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE

1-2 PAW DENIED

3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent

4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent

5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent



