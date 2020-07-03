1500 Columbia Rd NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbb80c3080 ---- The Unit is still occupied and will be vacating at the end of the month. Photos are of a similar unit. Make this amazing 3BD, 2BA, Columbia Heights apartment yours today! Centrally located between Columbia Heights, Mt. Pleasant and Adams Morgan, you will find it very convenient to explore everything those neighborhoods have to offer. The apartment comes loaded with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central air conditioning, and a front loading washer / dryer conveniently located in the unit. Contact us today to schedule a tour of this amazing condominium. Please note one of the three bedrooms layout only permits a twin size bed No pets, but Service and companion animals welcome Professionally Managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 (202) 337-5080 EHO