15 14th St NE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

15 14th St NE

15 14th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
One Bedroom in the Carbarn! Gated Community with Parking! - This special unit with private front patio entrance makes this one-bedroom home a gem from the start. An open living room with large windows is the perfect place to relax with friends. An updated kitchen, complete with sleek black countertops and stainless steel appliances provides a space to cook up a storm in style. The cozy bedroom offers ample closet space and a huge double story window gives you plenty of light. The nearby and updated full bath and stacked washer/dryer round out this beautiful space.

The unit is in a wonderful gated community so you'll have an extra sense of security. There is a community pool for lounging and soaking up the last of the summer sun! The unit is conveniently located a quick walk from the Stadium-Armory Metro stop with Eastern Market easily accessible. Plenty of bus lines run nearby so getting around town is a breeze. Or, enjoy Capital Bike Share just a few minutes walk away. Safeway is a half-mile away for all your grocery needs. You can grab coffee at The Hill Cafe around the corner in the morning or stop by Bullfrog Bagels on the way to the metro.

Tenants are responsible for electric. Tenant responsible for building's move-in fee. One parking spot included in the rent! Pets welcome!

(RLNE5518374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

