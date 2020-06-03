1466 CHAPIN ST NW #BASEMENT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to Columbia Heights. This spacious basement apartment includes 2 bedrooms, one bath allows plenty of room to relax, entertain and hang out with your friends after a long day at work or the weekend. Enjoy a glass of wine while sitting on your back patio. Parking available for an additional fee. Located up the street from the entrance to the city's iconic Meridian Hill Park,this unit offers loads of light. A short distance to Columbia Heights & U St metro stations, easy access to public transportation. entertainment, shopping and hip restaurants, awesome new restaurants, so many to choose from that you can eat out every night. A $55 application fee is required, and first month's rent with application. Parking included. Vouchers welcome.