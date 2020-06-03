All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

1466 CHAPIN ST NW #BASEMENT

1466 Chapin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1466 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to Columbia Heights. This spacious basement apartment includes 2 bedrooms, one bath allows plenty of room to relax, entertain and hang out with your friends after a long day at work or the weekend. Enjoy a glass of wine while sitting on your back patio. Parking available for an additional fee. Located up the street from the entrance to the city's iconic Meridian Hill Park,this unit offers loads of light. A short distance to Columbia Heights & U St metro stations, easy access to public transportation. entertainment, shopping and hip restaurants, awesome new restaurants, so many to choose from that you can eat out every night. A $55 application fee is required, and first month's rent with application. Parking included. Vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

