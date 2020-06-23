All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1465 Columbia Rd NW 302

1465 Columbia Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 Available 04/01/19 Columbia Heights, You're Home - This wonderful apartment on Columbia Rd NW, in the heart of Olde Columbia Heights, just opened up and is ready to rent!

This great corner unit has amazing natural light throughout. Both bedrooms are similarly sized and the bathroom is very chic and tastefully appointed. The bedroom is well situated for comfort and natural light.

Hardwood dominates the living areas and the classic rectangular layout makes it equally inviting for residents and guests alike.

The modified galley kitchen provides all the modern conveniences and aesthetic flourishes you expect and the space to organize and prep, whether it's readymade from Trader Joe's or something with a bit more flair from Blue Apron.

Finally, en-suite washer and dryer mean constant swagger for whoever is lucky enough to call this apartment home.

Contact us today about scheduling a showing.

(RLNE4660645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

