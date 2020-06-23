Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 Available 04/01/19 Columbia Heights, You're Home - This wonderful apartment on Columbia Rd NW, in the heart of Olde Columbia Heights, just opened up and is ready to rent!



This great corner unit has amazing natural light throughout. Both bedrooms are similarly sized and the bathroom is very chic and tastefully appointed. The bedroom is well situated for comfort and natural light.



Hardwood dominates the living areas and the classic rectangular layout makes it equally inviting for residents and guests alike.



The modified galley kitchen provides all the modern conveniences and aesthetic flourishes you expect and the space to organize and prep, whether it's readymade from Trader Joe's or something with a bit more flair from Blue Apron.



Finally, en-suite washer and dryer mean constant swagger for whoever is lucky enough to call this apartment home.



Contact us today about scheduling a showing.



