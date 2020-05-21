All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

1450 Church St Nw

1450 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment is flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows with street view and has an open kitchen, a separate dining room, a walk-in closet, and a covered deck perfect for outside dining for up to four people. This two bedroom, two full bathroom condo is between 14th and 15th Streets in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Less than a block to Whole Foods, around the corner from VIDA gym, and on a quiet street, the unit is mapped to Ross Public School (10/10 rating!), provides easy access to Stead Play Park, restaurants on 14th and 17th Streets, and is a ten minute walk to metro stops at Dupont Circle (red line), McPherson Square (blue, silver and orange lines) and U Street (yellow and green lines). 910 sq ft. $3875/month, $3875 security deposit. Gas and water are included. Professionally-managed. Credit check fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Church St Nw have any available units?
1450 Church St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Church St Nw have?
Some of 1450 Church St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Church St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Church St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Church St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Church St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Church St Nw offer parking?
No, 1450 Church St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Church St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Church St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Church St Nw have a pool?
No, 1450 Church St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Church St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1450 Church St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Church St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Church St Nw has units with dishwashers.

