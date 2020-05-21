1450 Church St Nw

Amenities

Apartment is flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows with street view and has an open kitchen, a separate dining room, a walk-in closet, and a covered deck perfect for outside dining for up to four people. This two bedroom, two full bathroom condo is between 14th and 15th Streets in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Less than a block to Whole Foods, around the corner from VIDA gym, and on a quiet street, the unit is mapped to Ross Public School (10/10 rating!), provides easy access to Stead Play Park, restaurants on 14th and 17th Streets, and is a ten minute walk to metro stops at Dupont Circle (red line), McPherson Square (blue, silver and orange lines) and U Street (yellow and green lines). 910 sq ft. $3875/month, $3875 security deposit. Gas and water are included. Professionally-managed. Credit check fee required.