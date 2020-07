Amenities

This Cozy Sun Filled Condo is conveniently located 4 blocks from DC Armory Metro Station...On bus Routes 96/97 and D6...And Bike share accross the street. Newly renovated with state of the art AC and Heating, Full kitchen with Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, Washer/Dryer in the unit and Hardwood floors. This open contemporay Unit is Bright and Inviting and also has a private patio for enjoying outdoors. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays electric.