Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

1445 CHURCH STREET NW

1445 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
Modern Penthouse in Logan Circle featured in ArchitectureDC and Washington Post Magazine Building: Original Rainbow Auto Body Shop is from 1929; renovated to condominiums in 2004; Boutique Building, Elevator, Common Roof Deck, Bike Room. Unit: Sleek Modern Design, Open Floor Plan, Expansive 350 sq ft Outdoor Terrace w/Trex decking, 11~ High Ceilings, Floor-to-ceiling windows with custom motorized shades, Engineered Maple Floors, Industrial Lighting and Fixtures, Fireplace, Custom Built-in entertainment center & storage cabinets, Unique Artwork, Bosch Washer & Dryer, Central Heating and A/C, 1 Parking Space included in rent. Kitchen: Gourmet Kitchen, Large Island, Wine Cooler, Double Sink, Silestone Countertops, Large pantry cabinet, Dishwasher, Gas Cooking. Master Bedroom: Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, ~Juliet~ balcony, En-suite Bath with walk-in Shower and Separate Water Closet, Mosaic Tiling, Custom Closets. Second Bedroom: Built-in desk/custom millwork, Large walk-in closet. ****Can be rented fully furnished*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

