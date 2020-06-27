1445 CHURCH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage

Modern Penthouse in Logan Circle featured in ArchitectureDC and Washington Post Magazine Building: Original Rainbow Auto Body Shop is from 1929; renovated to condominiums in 2004; Boutique Building, Elevator, Common Roof Deck, Bike Room. Unit: Sleek Modern Design, Open Floor Plan, Expansive 350 sq ft Outdoor Terrace w/Trex decking, 11~ High Ceilings, Floor-to-ceiling windows with custom motorized shades, Engineered Maple Floors, Industrial Lighting and Fixtures, Fireplace, Custom Built-in entertainment center & storage cabinets, Unique Artwork, Bosch Washer & Dryer, Central Heating and A/C, 1 Parking Space included in rent. Kitchen: Gourmet Kitchen, Large Island, Wine Cooler, Double Sink, Silestone Countertops, Large pantry cabinet, Dishwasher, Gas Cooking. Master Bedroom: Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, ~Juliet~ balcony, En-suite Bath with walk-in Shower and Separate Water Closet, Mosaic Tiling, Custom Closets. Second Bedroom: Built-in desk/custom millwork, Large walk-in closet. ****Can be rented fully furnished*****