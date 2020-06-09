Amenities

1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 501 Available 06/20/20 Logan Circle Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom Condo for Rent W/Garage Parking included! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QafThur4JSf



Address: 1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 501 Washington, DC 20005

Market Rent: $3,250 for a 24 Month Lease OR $3,400 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 991 Square Feet

Parking: One Garage Parking Space Included

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Availability Date: Now!



Welcome to 1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW! This stunningly modern sleek two bedroom two bathroom has it all! Nice appliances with plenty of cabinet/counter space in the kitchen including an island. As you walk into the living room you will see a gas fire place, access to a private patio, & large sun filled windows for this bright sunny days! The master bedroom has an adjoining bath and closets with custom built in closets. The property is a must see!!



The building itself has a secured entrance with front desk personal. They also have package pick up! It also has a gym and lounge area for all residents in the building. It gets even better, the neighborhood is fantastic! Located perfectly to a number of bars and restaurants on 14th Street. It is also a good distance to Downtown DC! Come check it out now!



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Appliances: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Disposal

Application Fee: $65 Application Fee per person

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit Package

Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

Move In Fee: $150 Non-Refundable Move In Fee PLUS $1,000 REFUNDABLE Deposit

Amenities: Secured Entry, Front Desk, Package Pick Up, Private Patio, Gym, Resident Lounge



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



