1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 501
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 501

1441 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 501 Available 06/20/20 Logan Circle Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom Condo for Rent W/Garage Parking included! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QafThur4JSf

Address: 1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 501 Washington, DC 20005
Market Rent: $3,250 for a 24 Month Lease OR $3,400 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 991 Square Feet
Parking: One Garage Parking Space Included
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Availability Date: Now!

Welcome to 1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW! This stunningly modern sleek two bedroom two bathroom has it all! Nice appliances with plenty of cabinet/counter space in the kitchen including an island. As you walk into the living room you will see a gas fire place, access to a private patio, & large sun filled windows for this bright sunny days! The master bedroom has an adjoining bath and closets with custom built in closets. The property is a must see!!

The building itself has a secured entrance with front desk personal. They also have package pick up! It also has a gym and lounge area for all residents in the building. It gets even better, the neighborhood is fantastic! Located perfectly to a number of bars and restaurants on 14th Street. It is also a good distance to Downtown DC! Come check it out now!

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Disposal
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee per person
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit Package
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
Move In Fee: $150 Non-Refundable Move In Fee PLUS $1,000 REFUNDABLE Deposit
Amenities: Secured Entry, Front Desk, Package Pick Up, Private Patio, Gym, Resident Lounge

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

