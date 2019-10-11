1440 N Street NW 907

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr concierge on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Studio in Logan Circle - Separate Kitchen, Walk-in Closet - Enjoy spacious living in this Logan Circle studio with plentiful sleeping and living area, large walk-in closet, and a separate kitchen with updated appliances. Unit 907 is on the 9th floor of Town Terrace West, a quiet building close to multiple metro lines, groceries, and all the shopping and dining options that Logan Circle has to offer.



Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!



Features:

-Recently renovated floors and bathroom

-Separate kitchen with updated appliances

-Walk-in closet

-On-site laundry

-Central air conditioning

-Utilities included: electric, gas, water

-Rooftop pool and patio area

-Secured entry

-24-hour concierge

-Pet policy: Cats and small dogs allowed



Nearby:

-Metro: Short walk to McPherson Square (Orange, Silver, Blue Lines), Farragut North and Dupont Circle Statons (Red Line)

-Grocery: Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Capitol Supermarket, Streets Market, Giant, Safeway, CVS

-Restaurants: Logan Tavern, Commissary, The Pig, B Too, Da Hong Pao, JINYA Ramen Bar, Baan Thai, Pappe, Unconventional Diner

-Coffee: Slipstream, Blue Bottle Coffee, Dolcezza, Compass Coffee, La Colombe Coffee, The Coffee Bar, Kintsugi



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



(RLNE4766235)