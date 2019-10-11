1440 N Street NW 907

Amenities
Spacious Studio in Logan Circle - Separate Kitchen, Walk-in Closet - Enjoy spacious living in this Logan Circle studio with plentiful sleeping and living area, large walk-in closet, and a separate kitchen with updated appliances. Unit 907 is on the 9th floor of Town Terrace West, a quiet building close to multiple metro lines, groceries, and all the shopping and dining options that Logan Circle has to offer.
Features:
-Recently renovated floors and bathroom
-Separate kitchen with updated appliances
-Walk-in closet
-On-site laundry
-Central air conditioning
-Utilities included: electric, gas, water
-Rooftop pool and patio area
-Secured entry
-24-hour concierge
-Pet policy: Cats and small dogs allowed
Nearby:
-Metro: Short walk to McPherson Square (Orange, Silver, Blue Lines), Farragut North and Dupont Circle Statons (Red Line)
-Grocery: Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Capitol Supermarket, Streets Market, Giant, Safeway, CVS
-Restaurants: Logan Tavern, Commissary, The Pig, B Too, Da Hong Pao, JINYA Ramen Bar, Baan Thai, Pappe, Unconventional Diner
-Coffee: Slipstream, Blue Bottle Coffee, Dolcezza, Compass Coffee, La Colombe Coffee, The Coffee Bar, Kintsugi
