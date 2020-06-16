All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1439 R ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1439 R ST NW
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

1439 R ST NW

1439 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1439 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Townhouse has been renovated into office space. Interior includes six good size rooms with high ceilings. Some retain original Victorian features, some areas are carpeted; there is a large kitchen w/ table space ideal for meetings or relaxation. There are two bathrooms. Basement is excluded. Use is limited to non-profit office space (possibly w/some program space). Use must be consistent with a mission statement to be provided by Landlord. Two parking spaces on adjoining lot are to be made available to tenant with some limitations. Tenant may be provided privileged limited use of additional meeting space, etc., in Church building located on adjoining lot. Note: the estimated square footage is approx. Approximately 1,738 sq ft (gross, excluding basement). Entry level is larger than second level. Easy walk to Whole Foods and numerous restaurants and specialty stores on 14th St~most 1 to 2 blks from building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 R ST NW have any available units?
1439 R ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1439 R ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1439 R ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 R ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1439 R ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1439 R ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1439 R ST NW offers parking.
Does 1439 R ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 R ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 R ST NW have a pool?
No, 1439 R ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1439 R ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1439 R ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 R ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 R ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 R ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 R ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University