1439 R ST NW

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Townhouse has been renovated into office space. Interior includes six good size rooms with high ceilings. Some retain original Victorian features, some areas are carpeted; there is a large kitchen w/ table space ideal for meetings or relaxation. There are two bathrooms. Basement is excluded. Use is limited to non-profit office space (possibly w/some program space). Use must be consistent with a mission statement to be provided by Landlord. Two parking spaces on adjoining lot are to be made available to tenant with some limitations. Tenant may be provided privileged limited use of additional meeting space, etc., in Church building located on adjoining lot. Note: the estimated square footage is approx. Approximately 1,738 sq ft (gross, excluding basement). Entry level is larger than second level. Easy walk to Whole Foods and numerous restaurants and specialty stores on 14th St~most 1 to 2 blks from building.