All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207

1439 Euclid Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1439 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 Available 08/01/20 Sunny One Bed in Columbia Heights! Pets Welcome! - This spacious one-bedroom checks every box! An open floor plan in the kitchen and living room features hardwood floors, great light, and ample storage with a large walk-in closet. Granite counters, a large breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances make this a perfect place to cook and entertain. A very spacious bedroom has excellent closet space, a ceiling fan, and plenty of natural light. This boutique building has extra laundry services in the basement, a large shared courtyard, and a private dog run for building residents only.

Columbia Heights is a vibrant neighborhood and you also have an easy walk to U Street. Walkable to either of those metro stops, you will have easy access to all of DC. Wander just 2 blocks to beautiful Meridian Hill Park or pop down 14th Street to enjoy foodie favorites such as Le Diplomate, Sakerum, and La Colombe coffee roasters. Feel like cooking? Between Giant, Yes! Organic, Trader Joe's, and Streets Market you will find everything you need!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and $400 move-in fee with the building. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5518262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 have any available units?
1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 have?
Some of 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 offer parking?
No, 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 does not offer parking.
Does 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity