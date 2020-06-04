Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park

1439 Euclid St NW Unit 207 Available 08/01/20 Sunny One Bed in Columbia Heights! Pets Welcome! - This spacious one-bedroom checks every box! An open floor plan in the kitchen and living room features hardwood floors, great light, and ample storage with a large walk-in closet. Granite counters, a large breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances make this a perfect place to cook and entertain. A very spacious bedroom has excellent closet space, a ceiling fan, and plenty of natural light. This boutique building has extra laundry services in the basement, a large shared courtyard, and a private dog run for building residents only.



Columbia Heights is a vibrant neighborhood and you also have an easy walk to U Street. Walkable to either of those metro stops, you will have easy access to all of DC. Wander just 2 blocks to beautiful Meridian Hill Park or pop down 14th Street to enjoy foodie favorites such as Le Diplomate, Sakerum, and La Colombe coffee roasters. Feel like cooking? Between Giant, Yes! Organic, Trader Joe's, and Streets Market you will find everything you need!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and $400 move-in fee with the building. Pets welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



(RLNE5518262)