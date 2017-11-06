All apartments in Washington
1438 D Street Northeast
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

1438 D Street Northeast

1438 D Street Northeast · (202) 688-1605
Location

1438 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1666 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Beautifully remodeled townhouse in Capitol Hill w/ free electric utility. Minutes from Lincoln Park, lively H Street and Barracks Row, and the historic Eastern Market area. Walking distance to Maury Elementary School.

This house has three stories with an open main floor featuring a granite island kitchen, stainless appliances, and see-through fireplace. Unique sunroom addition boasts a skylight, and opens out onto back patio ready to entertain with gas heat lamp, firepit and patio set. Hardwood floors on top two floors, carpeting in the large finished basement. The house has 3 bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom giving everyone in the family some space. The house also provides central heating and air conditioning. Finally, this property also provides clean energy through solar panels on the roof. Because of this, we're including free electric utility into the monthly rent.

Tenant preferences: looking for a family or mature couple to take loving care of our townhome (Sorry, not open to group housing or numerous roommate situations). Minimum 1-year lease. 2-year lease preferred and will lower rent to $3,700.

Move-in date: August 1 or shortly thereafter.

Showing: we can accommodate in-person visits to the house (mask required) but would prefer a quick phone/Skype call ahead of time to answer questions and ensure this is a good fit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 D Street Northeast have any available units?
1438 D Street Northeast has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 D Street Northeast have?
Some of 1438 D Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 D Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1438 D Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 D Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 D Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1438 D Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1438 D Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1438 D Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 D Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 D Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1438 D Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1438 D Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1438 D Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 D Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 D Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
