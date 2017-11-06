1438 D Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Beautifully remodeled townhouse in Capitol Hill w/ free electric utility. Minutes from Lincoln Park, lively H Street and Barracks Row, and the historic Eastern Market area. Walking distance to Maury Elementary School.



This house has three stories with an open main floor featuring a granite island kitchen, stainless appliances, and see-through fireplace. Unique sunroom addition boasts a skylight, and opens out onto back patio ready to entertain with gas heat lamp, firepit and patio set. Hardwood floors on top two floors, carpeting in the large finished basement. The house has 3 bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom giving everyone in the family some space. The house also provides central heating and air conditioning. Finally, this property also provides clean energy through solar panels on the roof. Because of this, we're including free electric utility into the monthly rent.



Tenant preferences: looking for a family or mature couple to take loving care of our townhome (Sorry, not open to group housing or numerous roommate situations). Minimum 1-year lease. 2-year lease preferred and will lower rent to $3,700.



Move-in date: August 1 or shortly thereafter.



Showing: we can accommodate in-person visits to the house (mask required) but would prefer a quick phone/Skype call ahead of time to answer questions and ensure this is a good fit. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.