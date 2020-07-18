All apartments in Washington
1436 Meridian Place NW #305

1436 Meridian Place Northwest · (240) 483-7255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1436 Meridian Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1436 Meridian Place NW #305 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom Columbia Heights Condo - Bright corner unit with lots of windows and private balcony. Hardwood floors throughout this wonderful Columbia Heights rental. Ideal layout with each bedroom on opposite ends of the unit and each bedroom having their own bathroom. One assigned parking space included!!

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagament.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Term:
- 12-month minimum lease
- Building charges a $200.00 move-in fee
- Security deposit equals one months rent
- Tenant pay electricity, cable & internet
- No smoking

To Apply:
Please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com. Click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two paystubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE3014688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 have any available units?
1436 Meridian Place NW #305 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 have?
Some of 1436 Meridian Place NW #305's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Meridian Place NW #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 offers parking.
Does 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 have a pool?
No, 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 have accessible units?
No, 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Meridian Place NW #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
