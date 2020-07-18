Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

1436 Meridian Place NW #305 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom Columbia Heights Condo - Bright corner unit with lots of windows and private balcony. Hardwood floors throughout this wonderful Columbia Heights rental. Ideal layout with each bedroom on opposite ends of the unit and each bedroom having their own bathroom. One assigned parking space included!!



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagament.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Term:

- 12-month minimum lease

- Building charges a $200.00 move-in fee

- Security deposit equals one months rent

- Tenant pay electricity, cable & internet

- No smoking



To Apply:

Please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com. Click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two paystubs, and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE3014688)