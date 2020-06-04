1436 Chapin St NW

Amenities

Available 11/16/19 Furnished New Boutique 1 Bed Condo in Trendy Area - Property Id: 164716



The furnished apartment is available beginning November 1st, for 3-6 months, with an option to extend.



Looking for clean/respectful tenants to rent this beautiful new 1st-floor condo located in the heart of one of DC's most popular neighborhoods -U St/14th St. It's close enough to the action to be fun, but far enough away to be quiet.



With a 96 walk score, it's a 2 min walk to grocery stores (Streets, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter), 5-15 min walk popular restaurants, bars, and cafes in the 14th / U St, Adams Morgan and Dupont areas, and 5 blocks to the U St Metro/Columbia Heights Metro with bus lines at the end of the street. A stone's throw from the beautiful Meridian Hill Park has it all.



Cooking utensils, towels, and linens are included.



Also included are water and garbage and electric. It does not cover wireless. Street parking is available with a visitor's pass and out back is a secured parking spot for rent.



Contact to schedule viewing, serious inquires only. Not a scam.

No Pets Allowed



