Last updated November 16 2019

1436 Chapin St NW

1436 Chapin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 11/16/19 Furnished New Boutique 1 Bed Condo in Trendy Area - Property Id: 164716

The furnished apartment is available beginning November 1st, for 3-6 months, with an option to extend.

Looking for clean/respectful tenants to rent this beautiful new 1st-floor condo located in the heart of one of DC's most popular neighborhoods -U St/14th St. It's close enough to the action to be fun, but far enough away to be quiet.

With a 96 walk score, it's a 2 min walk to grocery stores (Streets, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter), 5-15 min walk popular restaurants, bars, and cafes in the 14th / U St, Adams Morgan and Dupont areas, and 5 blocks to the U St Metro/Columbia Heights Metro with bus lines at the end of the street. A stone's throw from the beautiful Meridian Hill Park has it all.

Cooking utensils, towels, and linens are included.

Also included are water and garbage and electric. It does not cover wireless. Street parking is available with a visitor's pass and out back is a secured parking spot for rent.

Contact to schedule viewing, serious inquires only. Not a scam.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164716p
Property Id 164716

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5201937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Chapin St NW have any available units?
1436 Chapin St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Chapin St NW have?
Some of 1436 Chapin St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Chapin St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Chapin St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Chapin St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Chapin St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1436 Chapin St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Chapin St NW offers parking.
Does 1436 Chapin St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 Chapin St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Chapin St NW have a pool?
No, 1436 Chapin St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Chapin St NW have accessible units?
No, 1436 Chapin St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Chapin St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Chapin St NW has units with dishwashers.
