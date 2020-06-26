All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:45 PM

1433 A St North East

1433 A St NE
Location

1433 A St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this 788sqft one bed one bath home located in this quiet community. This two level home consist of a spacious living room with fireplace and shelves; kitchen with granite counter top, plenty of shelves, stainless steel appliances such as electric stove, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. On the top level of the home you will find the full bathroom, laundry room and a spacious bedroom with two walk in closets. Central Heating and Air Included. The building is surrounded by a gate which is access by a fob, and the community has a pool. Off Street Parking space included at an additional cost. Water and Trash included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electric and cable. All Pets Welcome. At least a one year lease. Move In Fee. Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 A St North East have any available units?
1433 A St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 A St North East have?
Some of 1433 A St North East's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 A St North East currently offering any rent specials?
1433 A St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 A St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 A St North East is pet friendly.
Does 1433 A St North East offer parking?
Yes, 1433 A St North East offers parking.
Does 1433 A St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 A St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 A St North East have a pool?
Yes, 1433 A St North East has a pool.
Does 1433 A St North East have accessible units?
No, 1433 A St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 A St North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 A St North East has units with dishwashers.
