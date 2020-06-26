1433 A St North East

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this 788sqft one bed one bath home located in this quiet community. This two level home consist of a spacious living room with fireplace and shelves; kitchen with granite counter top, plenty of shelves, stainless steel appliances such as electric stove, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. On the top level of the home you will find the full bathroom, laundry room and a spacious bedroom with two walk in closets. Central Heating and Air Included. The building is surrounded by a gate which is access by a fob, and the community has a pool. Off Street Parking space included at an additional cost. Water and Trash included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electric and cable. All Pets Welcome. At least a one year lease. Move In Fee. Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477 for showings.