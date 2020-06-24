1432 Monroe St NW Apt 3

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven Property Amenities

PRICE DROP!!!



Great location! The unit is just a 3 minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro! There is bus stops on 16th and 14 street as well. Giant, Washington Sports Club, Target, and plenty of yummy restaurants are within a few blocks! You can Walk to Mount Pleasant (5 mins), Adams Morgan (10 mins), U Street Corridor and 14th St, 11th st. Restaurants Strip (10-15 mins).



Rooms: Living Room, Bedroom + bathroom, Kitchen, Den, half bathroom, Laundry-BR Lvl



Appliances: Gas Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer, Ice-maker, Electric Oven. Please see pictures for furniture (personal items not included: decorations, plants, pictures/photos, books, legendary history and good vibes).



Utilities: Heat System: 90% Forced Air. Cool System: Central Air Conditioning. Water: Public.



Rented unfurnished



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5671843)