1432 Monroe St NW Apt 3
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

1432 Monroe St NW Apt 3

1432 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
PRICE DROP!!!

Great location! The unit is just a 3 minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro! There is bus stops on 16th and 14 street as well. Giant, Washington Sports Club, Target, and plenty of yummy restaurants are within a few blocks! You can Walk to Mount Pleasant (5 mins), Adams Morgan (10 mins), U Street Corridor and 14th St, 11th st. Restaurants Strip (10-15 mins).

Rooms: Living Room, Bedroom + bathroom, Kitchen, Den, half bathroom, Laundry-BR Lvl

Appliances: Gas Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer, Ice-maker, Electric Oven. Please see pictures for furniture (personal items not included: decorations, plants, pictures/photos, books, legendary history and good vibes).

Utilities: Heat System: 90% Forced Air. Cool System: Central Air Conditioning. Water: Public.

Rented unfurnished

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5671843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

