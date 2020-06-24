1432 Monroe St NW Apt 3

Amenities
PRICE DROP!!!
Great location! The unit is just a 3 minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro! There is bus stops on 16th and 14 street as well. Giant, Washington Sports Club, Target, and plenty of yummy restaurants are within a few blocks! You can Walk to Mount Pleasant (5 mins), Adams Morgan (10 mins), U Street Corridor and 14th St, 11th st. Restaurants Strip (10-15 mins).
Rooms: Living Room, Bedroom + bathroom, Kitchen, Den, half bathroom, Laundry-BR Lvl
Appliances: Gas Cooktop, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer, Ice-maker, Electric Oven. Please see pictures for furniture (personal items not included: decorations, plants, pictures/photos, books, legendary history and good vibes).
Utilities: Heat System: 90% Forced Air. Cool System: Central Air Conditioning. Water: Public.
Rented unfurnished
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5671843)