All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1431 HOLLY STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1431 HOLLY STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1431 HOLLY STREET NW

1431 Holly Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1431 Holly Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great and spacious; open and bright 2 level house to rent on charming Holly Street, N.W. just off of 16th Street, NW: great location! Near bus lines and metro. 4 spacious bedrooms; 2 full baths; nice hardwood floors; wood burning fireplace; front loading energy efficient washer and dryer; Cable ready and data wired; ample street parking; nice deck off kitchen and nice yard; No pets allowed; however service and companion animals are welcome. for immediate rent: your home for the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 HOLLY STREET NW have any available units?
1431 HOLLY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 HOLLY STREET NW have?
Some of 1431 HOLLY STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 HOLLY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1431 HOLLY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 HOLLY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1431 HOLLY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1431 HOLLY STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1431 HOLLY STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1431 HOLLY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 HOLLY STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 HOLLY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1431 HOLLY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1431 HOLLY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1431 HOLLY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 HOLLY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 HOLLY STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University