1431 HOLLY STREET NW

Great and spacious; open and bright 2 level house to rent on charming Holly Street, N.W. just off of 16th Street, NW: great location! Near bus lines and metro. 4 spacious bedrooms; 2 full baths; nice hardwood floors; wood burning fireplace; front loading energy efficient washer and dryer; Cable ready and data wired; ample street parking; nice deck off kitchen and nice yard; No pets allowed; however service and companion animals are welcome. for immediate rent: your home for the holidays!