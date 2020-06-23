1428 Chapin St NW

Amenities

Live in the Heart of it All (on a Quiet Street)

2br / 1ba, in unit W/D, 840 sq ft



1427 Chapin St, NW, #106

Washington, DC 20009



Details:

Rent: $2,999

Deposit: $2,999

Available: ASAP

Tastefully furnished or unfurnished

Lease: 12-36 months

Application Fee: $0

Building Move-in Fee: $200

Pets Policy: No Pets



Whats Great About Chapin St:

I love living here, but I have to move for a work transfer, and I cant stand the idea of selling this gem.



The apartment has hardwood floors, an in unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, heated floors and marble in the bathroom, a bike room, and newly installed central heat and air. The building has a large roof deck with furniture, a grill, and a view of the Washington Monument and Capitol. I love spending evenings watching the sunset and grilling on the deck.



The apartment is on a quiet street in the heart of it all -- between the Columbia Heights and U Street metros, both on the Green and Yellow lines. In addition there are several buses that run along 14th and 16th streets, including the Circulator which runs to the orange line. The apartment is a block from Streets Market and walking distance to Trader Joes, Yes! Market, Harris-Teeter grocery, Anthony Bowen YMCA, Vida, Maydan, Busboys and Poets, and many other cafes, bars, shops and restaurants.



The apartment can be rented furnished or unfurnished.



No smoking, and no pets. Water and sewer included.



