Washington, DC
1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

1427 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
new construction
Move in ready!! Schedule a viewing today: Weekdays 7-8pm and weekends are preferred times. Great value, incredible location. All utilities included (water, sewer, gas, electric)!This unique condo has an open floorplan including: beautiful quartz countertops, your own personal washer/dryer, luxurious bathroom with an expansive shower, dual sinks Kahrs hardwood floors throughout. State of the art appliances and finishes include: Thermador refrigerator, Bosch gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer, Poggenpohl cabinets, Waterworks fixtures and Porcelanosa ceramic tiles in bathroom. Nestled on a quiet residential tree-lined street, Elysium Logan is a luxury condo development just steps away from the District~s Uber popular 14th Street : Logan Circle corridor, featuring the hottest dining and entertainment in the city.The building features a premium concierge offering: luxury lobby, porter/doorman, package delivery and bike storage. Available amenities also include: Laundry service, house sitting, private storage and gym partnerships (fees may apply). Parking is not included. You can park off street or there are monthly garage options very close by. This condo is professionally managed by a very responsive DC Licensed Property Manager. Viewings by appointment only. There is no lock box.Application criteria includes: standard DC Rental Application, proof of income, valid ID, rental history verification and credit check. One month security deposit and renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have any available units?
1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
