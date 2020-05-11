1427 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage lobby new construction

Move in ready!! Schedule a viewing today: Weekdays 7-8pm and weekends are preferred times. Great value, incredible location. All utilities included (water, sewer, gas, electric)!This unique condo has an open floorplan including: beautiful quartz countertops, your own personal washer/dryer, luxurious bathroom with an expansive shower, dual sinks Kahrs hardwood floors throughout. State of the art appliances and finishes include: Thermador refrigerator, Bosch gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer, Poggenpohl cabinets, Waterworks fixtures and Porcelanosa ceramic tiles in bathroom. Nestled on a quiet residential tree-lined street, Elysium Logan is a luxury condo development just steps away from the District~s Uber popular 14th Street : Logan Circle corridor, featuring the hottest dining and entertainment in the city.The building features a premium concierge offering: luxury lobby, porter/doorman, package delivery and bike storage. Available amenities also include: Laundry service, house sitting, private storage and gym partnerships (fees may apply). Parking is not included. You can park off street or there are monthly garage options very close by. This condo is professionally managed by a very responsive DC Licensed Property Manager. Viewings by appointment only. There is no lock box.Application criteria includes: standard DC Rental Application, proof of income, valid ID, rental history verification and credit check. One month security deposit and renters insurance is required.