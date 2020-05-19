All apartments in Washington
1427 Chapin St NW Unit 301
1427 Chapin St NW Unit 301

1427 Chapin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Unit 301 Available 09/01/19 Location is everything and this one can't be beat! Awesome 2 BR 1 bath located walking distance to BOTH the U ST Metro and Columbia Heights Metro Stops! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Target Shopping Center with Best Buy, Marshals and so much more! Meridian Park is just down the street, as well as Adam's Morgan with plenty of shops, restaurants and nightlife to choose from!!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- High ceilings throughout
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Central AC
- Stainless steel appliances
- Ceiling fan in bedrooms
- Spacious living room/dining area
- W/D in unit
- Tons of windows bringing in natural light
- Furnisher is landlords and unit can be rented with or without it. Your choice!
- Pets allowed (Dogs under 20 lbs)
- Roof deck with amazing city views

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST
RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED YOU CHOOSE

(RLNE5099292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

