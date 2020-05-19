1427 Chapin St NW Unit 301

Amenities

Unit Unit 301 Available 09/01/19 Location is everything and this one can't be beat! Awesome 2 BR 1 bath located walking distance to BOTH the U ST Metro and Columbia Heights Metro Stops! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Target Shopping Center with Best Buy, Marshals and so much more! Meridian Park is just down the street, as well as Adam's Morgan with plenty of shops, restaurants and nightlife to choose from!!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- High ceilings throughout

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Central AC

- Stainless steel appliances

- Ceiling fan in bedrooms

- Spacious living room/dining area

- W/D in unit

- Tons of windows bringing in natural light

- Furnisher is landlords and unit can be rented with or without it. Your choice!

- Pets allowed (Dogs under 20 lbs)

- Roof deck with amazing city views



AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST

RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED YOU CHOOSE



