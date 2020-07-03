1425 EUCLID STREET NW

Amenities

Welcome to your urban oasis near Meridian Hill Park! Access some of DC~s greatest neighbourhoods like Columbia Heights, the U Street corridor, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, and Dupont Circle easily from this modern studio apartment. The apartment is move-in ready with a built-in Murphy bed that doubles as a bookcase and television stand. The cozy studio includes a full-size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, full bathroom, coat closet, and a separate storage closet. The Villaggio condominium has 25 units with an outdoor patio and shared grill made for dining al fresco. The U Street and Columbia Metro Station are nearby giving you access to the yellow and green lines. The application fee is $39.99 for background and credit check.