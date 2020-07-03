All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1425 EUCLID STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1425 EUCLID STREET NW
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

1425 EUCLID STREET NW

1425 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1425 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to your urban oasis near Meridian Hill Park! Access some of DC~s greatest neighbourhoods like Columbia Heights, the U Street corridor, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, and Dupont Circle easily from this modern studio apartment. The apartment is move-in ready with a built-in Murphy bed that doubles as a bookcase and television stand. The cozy studio includes a full-size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, full bathroom, coat closet, and a separate storage closet. The Villaggio condominium has 25 units with an outdoor patio and shared grill made for dining al fresco. The U Street and Columbia Metro Station are nearby giving you access to the yellow and green lines. The application fee is $39.99 for background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 EUCLID STREET NW have any available units?
1425 EUCLID STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 EUCLID STREET NW have?
Some of 1425 EUCLID STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 EUCLID STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1425 EUCLID STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 EUCLID STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1425 EUCLID STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1425 EUCLID STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1425 EUCLID STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1425 EUCLID STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 EUCLID STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 EUCLID STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1425 EUCLID STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1425 EUCLID STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1425 EUCLID STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 EUCLID STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 EUCLID STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University