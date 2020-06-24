All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

1418 EUCLID STREET NW

1418 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, English Basement apartment with two (2) bedrooms and 1 bath. Beautiful Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and lovely pendant lighting. There is porcelain tile through-out the apartment. The exposed brick adds to the contemporary vibe. Has a Elfa closet storage system. It's equipped with a washer and dryer. Walking distance to Columbia Heights and U Street restaurants & shops, the metro, and a quick bus or bike ride to downtown D.C. There is street parking. The apartment will be freshly painted through-out. Terrace apartment is 878 Sq. Ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 EUCLID STREET NW have any available units?
1418 EUCLID STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 EUCLID STREET NW have?
Some of 1418 EUCLID STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 EUCLID STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1418 EUCLID STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 EUCLID STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1418 EUCLID STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1418 EUCLID STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1418 EUCLID STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1418 EUCLID STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 EUCLID STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 EUCLID STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1418 EUCLID STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1418 EUCLID STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1418 EUCLID STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 EUCLID STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 EUCLID STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
