3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9zAdV6BfMY8



Columbia Heights 4BR 3 Full Bath Townhouse w Modern Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Private Front & Back Deck & - 1 Car Parking, No Pets, Avail Now!



TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678



1417 Parkwood Place NW Washington, DC 20010 - 4BR, 3 Full Bath Townhouse in Columbia Heights

$3,495

Available Now, 6-24 Mo Lease 2079 SQ FT Built 1925, Renovated in Late 2000s

Utilities: Tenant Pays All

PETS: NO - Parking: 1 Car & Street Parking - WD In Unit

Central AC and New Boiler Radiator Heat

$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package, 1 Months Deposit

Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks



UNIT FEATURES:

3 Level Townhouse w Traditional Open Floor Plan

2nd: 3 BR's & 1 Full Bath Upstairs

1st: Modern Kitchen & Full Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Front Yard & Back Deck

Basement: Large Bedroom, Sitting Area for Couch & TV, Full Bath with Outer Sink and Potential Microwave Kitchenette

FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths

KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave

Central AC & Radiated Heat

Can be Partial Furnished or Unfurnished

Located on a Small Side Street



LOCATION:

92% Walkscore! Walker's Paradise, Would Not Require a Car :)

Walk To: Target, Giant Food, Best Buy, Pho 14, Columbia Heights Farmers Market, Best World Supermarket

Bike To (20 Mins): Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall, Brookland / Catholic University, Howard University, Shaw, NoMa, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and So Much More!

Metro Line 4 Minute Walk to Green and Yellow at Columbia Heights Metro Station, Transfer To: Red, Orange, Blue, Silver



TERMS:

- Tenants Must have Good Credit

- Exempt from Rent Control, Lease Required Owner Approval

- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2+ Year Lease Possible

- Specials: 2 Year Lease



CONTACT:

Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678

Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006

Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet



LINKS: (Copy & Paste)

EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240



No Pets Allowed



