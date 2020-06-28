All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

1417 Parkwood Place NW

1417 Parkwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Parkwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
rent controlled
Six Month Lease Min! Columbia Heights 4BR 3 Full Bath Townhouse w Modern Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Private Front & Back Deck & - 1 Car Parking, No Pets, Avail Now! - Applications due Tuesday 11/5!!

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9zAdV6BfMY8

Columbia Heights 4BR 3 Full Bath Townhouse w Modern Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Private Front & Back Deck & - 1 Car Parking, No Pets, Avail Now!

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678

1417 Parkwood Place NW Washington, DC 20010 - 4BR, 3 Full Bath Townhouse in Columbia Heights
$3,495
Available Now, 6-24 Mo Lease 2079 SQ FT Built 1925, Renovated in Late 2000s
Utilities: Tenant Pays All
PETS: NO - Parking: 1 Car & Street Parking - WD In Unit
Central AC and New Boiler Radiator Heat
$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package, 1 Months Deposit
Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks

Video Walkthrough - Coming Soon

UNIT FEATURES:
3 Level Townhouse w Traditional Open Floor Plan
2nd: 3 BR's & 1 Full Bath Upstairs
1st: Modern Kitchen & Full Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Front Yard & Back Deck
Basement: Large Bedroom, Sitting Area for Couch & TV, Full Bath with Outer Sink and Potential Microwave Kitchenette
FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths
KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave
Central AC & Radiated Heat
Can be Partial Furnished or Unfurnished
Located on a Small Side Street

LOCATION:
92% Walkscore! Walker's Paradise, Would Not Require a Car :)
Walk To: Target, Giant Food, Best Buy, Pho 14, Columbia Heights Farmers Market, Best World Supermarket
Bike To (20 Mins): Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall, Brookland / Catholic University, Howard University, Shaw, NoMa, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and So Much More!
Metro Line 4 Minute Walk to Green and Yellow at Columbia Heights Metro Station, Transfer To: Red, Orange, Blue, Silver

TERMS:
- Tenants Must have Good Credit
- Exempt from Rent Control, Lease Required Owner Approval
- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Minimum, 2+ Year Lease Possible
- Specials: 2 Year Lease

CONTACT:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678
Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet

LINKS: (Copy & Paste)
EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

