1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501

1417 Chapin Street Northwest · (202) 759-6621
Location

1417 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath at the Denver with a Roof Top Deck - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor apartment for rent with soaring ceilings, and windows that stretch the length of the living room, hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove range, gas fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, and Central Heat/ AC. The Master bedroom is super spacious with a California closet organizer. The building has controlled entry, access to FiOS, and also has a rooftop deck with a grill, wet bar, and patio furniture for entertaining.

Walking distance to nightlife and shopping of 14th Street Corridor, U Street, Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan, the green and yellow metro lines at U Street or Columbia Heights, many bus lines, and Meridian Hill Park. Walk Score: 94%

There is parking available in the building (prices and availability vary). Plenty of street parking is available and well behaved cats and dogs will be accepted (the building may require a pet deposit).

Requirements:
Available August 1.
Minimum 1 year lease and multi year lease preferred.
2 Years Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
Minimum Credit Score: 600
Application Fee: $60.00/ adult
Security deposit: $2800
Pet Fee
Move in fee: $250
Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable and internet.

(RLNE5899750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 have any available units?
1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 have?
Some of 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 offers parking.
Does 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 have a pool?
No, 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 have accessible units?
No, 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 has units with dishwashers.
