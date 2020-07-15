Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill internet access

1417 Chapin St, NW Apt 501 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath at the Denver with a Roof Top Deck - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor apartment for rent with soaring ceilings, and windows that stretch the length of the living room, hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove range, gas fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, and Central Heat/ AC. The Master bedroom is super spacious with a California closet organizer. The building has controlled entry, access to FiOS, and also has a rooftop deck with a grill, wet bar, and patio furniture for entertaining.



Walking distance to nightlife and shopping of 14th Street Corridor, U Street, Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan, the green and yellow metro lines at U Street or Columbia Heights, many bus lines, and Meridian Hill Park. Walk Score: 94%



There is parking available in the building (prices and availability vary). Plenty of street parking is available and well behaved cats and dogs will be accepted (the building may require a pet deposit).



Requirements:

Available August 1.

Minimum 1 year lease and multi year lease preferred.

2 Years Positive Rental History

Employment Verification

Minimum Credit Score: 600

Application Fee: $60.00/ adult

Security deposit: $2800

Pet Fee

Move in fee: $250

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable and internet.



