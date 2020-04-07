All apartments in Washington
1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE

1416 Potomac Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Newly renovated 4BR/2BA located within a stone's throw from the Potomac Ave Metro Stop and Harris Teeter Grocery Store. Tree-covered low maintenace front yard; Deck perfect for grilling in backyard (grill conveys).Floor plans show the layout of the 3BR/1BA upstairs and the guest bedroom/4th bedroom (and small full bath) on main level. Island Kitchen:-gas 5-burner island cooktop-Subzero fridge w/ice maker-Miele dishwasher and 36" oven-appliance/microwave cabinet-island seating for 4-Cesearstone countertops-Circa Lighting fixtures in kitchen/living room-Under cabinet lighting, marble subway tile backsplash, electric fireplace on main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have any available units?
1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 POTOMAC AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
