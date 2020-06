Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bright studio off of bustling 14th St Corridor. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, and quartz counters finish this charming boutique apartment complex. Live walking distance from all the amenities of 14th & U. Five blocks from the new Whole Foods opening near year end, right around the corner from Streets Market and Trader Joes! Laundry facilities onsite and parking available for rent.