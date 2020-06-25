All apartments in Washington
1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW

1415 Tuckerman Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Tuckerman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
elevator
lobby
oven
refrigerator
Property has guest waiting area in lobby**Kitchen Dining area**Living room**Bedroom with dual closets**Laundry facilities on site**Intercom and Medco Lock system** Camera**Building Cable Verizon ready**Parking Off Street as well as Private Garage Parking for a fee $80.oo-$95.00** Bus and Metro accessible Centrally located within walking distance to Restaurants shopping, Rock Creek Golf Course & Park National Zoo and many other landmark sites. 2 major bus lines and 3 Subway stations. Near University of District of Columbia **Catholic University and Montgomery College Application fee $45.00 (non refundable) tenant pays electric. Applications Accepted by February 29, 2020 pay only $1000.00 Security Deposit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW have any available units?
1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW have?
Some of 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 TUCKERMAN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
