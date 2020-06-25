All apartments in Washington
1402 18TH PLACE SE
1402 18TH PLACE SE

1402 18th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1402 18th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NOTICE: THIS IS THE UPPER UNIT ONLY 3bed/1bth Location Location Location, East of the River! 50, 295,395,695 and metro all within walking distance. Take a healthy benefiting walk to Anacostia Park for tons of outdoor activities and wonderful views from the Potomac. Original character with all new appliances. This unit included 2-levels, the basement has separate front and back entry for basement tenant. This is an all brick, home that features off street parking for either tenant, 3bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Contact listing agent with questions. Schedule showings online at showingtime or through CSS. Walkscore 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

