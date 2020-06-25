1402 18TH PLACE SE

Amenities

NOTICE: THIS IS THE UPPER UNIT ONLY 3bed/1bth Location Location Location, East of the River! 50, 295,395,695 and metro all within walking distance. Take a healthy benefiting walk to Anacostia Park for tons of outdoor activities and wonderful views from the Potomac. Original character with all new appliances. This unit included 2-levels, the basement has separate front and back entry for basement tenant. This is an all brick, home that features off street parking for either tenant, 3bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Contact listing agent with questions. Schedule showings online at showingtime or through CSS. Walkscore 10.