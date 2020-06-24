1401 17th St NW Unit 110

Amenities

Dashing in Dupont! - You won't find a better location or place to call home than The Richmond!



This beautiful 700 square foot one bedroom, one bathroom has it all! Enter to find brand new flooring and an open living and dining space flooded with light. Just off to the right, is the spacious kitchen with tile flooring, full-size appliances, including a dishwasher, and plenty of both counter space and cabinet space. Grab your morning coffee or evening wine and head out to your private balcony. Enter the bedroom to find a massive master closet and plenty of space for a queen bed set. Lastly, the spacious bathroom comes with a large vanity, tile flooring, linen closet, and a fully tiled tub. Your next home also comes with a stacked washer dryer.



The building has an outdoor pool and grilling area, just mere steps down the hall from your condo. There is an onsite building manager as well as a parking garage (leased separately), not that you need a car in this highly walkable neighborhood! You are in the heart of the cities most popular neighborhoods with Dupont Circle, 14th Street, and Logan Circle mere blocks away. Safeway and Wholefoods are 5 minutes away for groceries and there is no shortage of dining options, entertainment options, transportation options! Duke's Grocery is a block away for DC's best burger as is Sushi Taro for DC's best sushi! For the health conscious, Vida fitness and Sweetgreen are a quick stroll down P St.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and a building move-in fee. Pets are welcome!



