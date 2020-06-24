All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019

1401 17th St NW Unit 110

1401 17th St NW
Location

1401 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dashing in Dupont! - You won't find a better location or place to call home than The Richmond!

This beautiful 700 square foot one bedroom, one bathroom has it all! Enter to find brand new flooring and an open living and dining space flooded with light. Just off to the right, is the spacious kitchen with tile flooring, full-size appliances, including a dishwasher, and plenty of both counter space and cabinet space. Grab your morning coffee or evening wine and head out to your private balcony. Enter the bedroom to find a massive master closet and plenty of space for a queen bed set. Lastly, the spacious bathroom comes with a large vanity, tile flooring, linen closet, and a fully tiled tub. Your next home also comes with a stacked washer dryer.

The building has an outdoor pool and grilling area, just mere steps down the hall from your condo. There is an onsite building manager as well as a parking garage (leased separately), not that you need a car in this highly walkable neighborhood! You are in the heart of the cities most popular neighborhoods with Dupont Circle, 14th Street, and Logan Circle mere blocks away. Safeway and Wholefoods are 5 minutes away for groceries and there is no shortage of dining options, entertainment options, transportation options! Duke's Grocery is a block away for DC's best burger as is Sushi Taro for DC's best sushi! For the health conscious, Vida fitness and Sweetgreen are a quick stroll down P St.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and a building move-in fee. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE4640381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 have any available units?
1401 17th St NW Unit 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 have?
Some of 1401 17th St NW Unit 110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 17th St NW Unit 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 is pet friendly.
Does 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 offers parking.
Does 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 have a pool?
Yes, 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 has a pool.
Does 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 have accessible units?
No, 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 17th St NW Unit 110 has units with dishwashers.
