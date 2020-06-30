1401 12th St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 BR apartment Logan Circle in unit w/d, terrace - Property Id: 201605



Beautiful 1BR in Logan Circle available on Feb 1st. Excellent location 1 min walk from all the nice areas in the city: Logan Circle, 14th ST and Shaw. Steps away from bars, restaurants, shops and music venues.



Wooden floors. Lots of light and sun, surrounded by trees. Open kitchen with modern appliances, including fridge, dishwasher, in-unit washer & dryer. Located in a private street, very calm. Large bedroom with private terrace.



A must see !! $2,250 / month + 1 month of deposit. Good credit score required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201605

Property Id 201605



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5520374)