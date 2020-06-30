All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1401 12th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1401 12th St NW
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

1401 12th St NW

1401 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1401 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 BR apartment Logan Circle in unit w/d, terrace - Property Id: 201605

Beautiful 1BR in Logan Circle available on Feb 1st. Excellent location 1 min walk from all the nice areas in the city: Logan Circle, 14th ST and Shaw. Steps away from bars, restaurants, shops and music venues.

Wooden floors. Lots of light and sun, surrounded by trees. Open kitchen with modern appliances, including fridge, dishwasher, in-unit washer & dryer. Located in a private street, very calm. Large bedroom with private terrace.

A must see !! $2,250 / month + 1 month of deposit. Good credit score required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201605
Property Id 201605

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5520374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 12th St NW have any available units?
1401 12th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 12th St NW have?
Some of 1401 12th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 12th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1401 12th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 12th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1401 12th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1401 12th St NW offer parking?
No, 1401 12th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1401 12th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 12th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 12th St NW have a pool?
No, 1401 12th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1401 12th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1401 12th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 12th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 12th St NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University