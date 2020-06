Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

2BR Unit is conveniently located in Oglethorpe Flats Condomiums in 16th St. Heights. Unit has a private entrance and assigned parking for one car, was converted to condominium in 2012, has been freshly painted and is in excellent condition. Central A&H, Washer/Dryer in unit, picnic area in the rear, separate storage. Lots of natural light, 14th, 16th and Ga Ave buses right there. HCVP applicants welcome.