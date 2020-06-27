All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1390 V STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1390 V STREET NW
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

1390 V STREET NW

1390 v Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1390 v Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Stunning condo in the heart of the city w/high end features! Rare opportunity to live in this corner unit w/floor to ceiling windows, window treatments, volume ceilings throughout, bamboo flooring, open floorplan, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, italian granite and stainless steel appliances, built-ins, storage, balcony, w/d, building terrace and more. restaurants and shopping close by, one block to U Street Metro and U St. Corridor, close to downtown, Dupont Circle and more. Owner will entertain a 12 to 24 month lease. $50 appln fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 V STREET NW have any available units?
1390 V STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 V STREET NW have?
Some of 1390 V STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 V STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1390 V STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 V STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1390 V STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1390 V STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1390 V STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1390 V STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 V STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 V STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1390 V STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1390 V STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1390 V STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 V STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 V STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University