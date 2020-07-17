Amenities

1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 Available 08/01/20 GREAT DEAL! Radiant Randolph 1 Bedroom Condo in Columbia Heights/Petworth - Welcome yourself home to "The Randolph". This 1920's updated charmer has beautiful hardwood floors with an open concept Living and Kitchen area with granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. In-unit washer/dryer. Nice bedroom to fit a Queen size bed and a walk-in closet. The Bathroom has two entrances, one from the living area and also accessible from the bedroom. 542 Square Feet.



Take a YouTube Video Tour - https://youtu.be/AnTXR2GJXiw



It is a Walker's Paradise with a score of 95, Excellent Transit-78 and Very Bikeable rate of 78

Daily errands do not require a car. Transit is excellent and convenient for most trips. It's convenient to use a bike for most trips.



No move-in fee!

Sorry, No Pets.

Unfurnished

Street Parking

Unit is Managed by Chatel Real Estate www.ChatelRealEstate.com



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, cable, internet. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.



Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe in-person tours. (202) 338-0500



No Pets Allowed



