Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1372 Randolph Street, NW #201

1372 Randolph Street Northwest · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1372 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 Available 08/01/20 GREAT DEAL! Radiant Randolph 1 Bedroom Condo in Columbia Heights/Petworth - Welcome yourself home to "The Randolph". This 1920's updated charmer has beautiful hardwood floors with an open concept Living and Kitchen area with granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. In-unit washer/dryer. Nice bedroom to fit a Queen size bed and a walk-in closet. The Bathroom has two entrances, one from the living area and also accessible from the bedroom. 542 Square Feet.

Take a YouTube Video Tour - https://youtu.be/AnTXR2GJXiw

It is a Walker's Paradise with a score of 95, Excellent Transit-78 and Very Bikeable rate of 78
Daily errands do not require a car. Transit is excellent and convenient for most trips. It's convenient to use a bike for most trips.

No move-in fee!
Sorry, No Pets.
Unfurnished
Street Parking
Unit is Managed by Chatel Real Estate www.ChatelRealEstate.com

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, cable, internet. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe in-person tours. (202) 338-0500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 have any available units?
1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 have?
Some of 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 pet-friendly?
No, 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 offer parking?
No, 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 does not offer parking.
Does 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 have a pool?
No, 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 have accessible units?
No, 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1372 Randolph Street, NW #201 has units with dishwashers.
